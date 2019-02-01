PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown delivered a brief message from the Super Bowl in his first public appearance since the Pittsburgh Steelers' season ended.

"I just want to win," said Brown in a short interview posted on USA Today Sports' Twitter. "I just want to win, play with a team that's gonna win. That's all I want."

"Doesn't matter where?" the reporter asked.

"Doesn't matter where," replied Brown, wearing a blonde-dyed mustache and hair with blonde and blue streaks.

Brown has communicated mostly through social media since the Week 17 drama that has left the Steelers exploring trade options for the All-Pro receiver. Brown frustrated the organization when he skipped work the Saturday before the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brown also had a flare-up in a midweek team setting. Sources say they believe Brown is tired of being a scapegoat for the team's problems and is open to thriving in a new offense if that's the path the Steelers choose.

Brown has posted on Twitter that the Steelers feel "indifferent" about me and used Instagram to photoshop himself in a San Francisco 49ers jersey.

Team president Art Rooney II said on Jan. 16 he's made efforts to speak with Brown and would like to get his side of things.

"Obviously, (something) changed last weekend of the season and there is no other way to say it than I am very disappointed with where we are and what happened and don't have a lot of good explanations for it as we sit here today," said Rooney to a group of Pittsburgh-area reporters.

Since then, there has been contact between both sides, though it's unclear if Brown has spoken directly with Rooney. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that "we have shared our thoughts with the Steelers but will keep those discussions internal."

The Steelers couldn't execute a trade until March 13, the start of the league year. Brown has a $2.5-million roster bonus due March 17.

Several team leaders spoke out in support of Brown at last week's Pro Bowl. They want him back in their locker room.

"I love the guy. I think the world of the guy. I love his competitiveness," defensive end Cam Heyward said. "I'd love to have him on our team. That's all I can ask for. Now the ball's in his court."