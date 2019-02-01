ATLANTA -- Who's No. 1 in football?

When it comes to merchandise sales, who else but Tom Brady?

According to the NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List, based on total sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March-November 2018 -- the most updated survey available -- the quarterback ranks ahead of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. Brady leads New England into a Super Bowl for the ninth time on Sunday.

The list includes NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 70 NFL Players Association licensees. Licensed product categories include men's, women's and youth game jerseys and T-shirts; player murals; collectible figures; matted and framed photos; bobbleheads; drinkware; calendars; puzzles; and holiday ornaments.

The next two players on the list are Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley and Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott, followed by three quarterbacks: Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, Philadelphia's Carson Went, and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.

Rounding out the top 10 are Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, Texans QB Deshaun Watson and Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack, the only defensive player on the list.