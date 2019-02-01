FRISCO, Texas -- Wade Wilson, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and assistant coach, died Friday, on his birthday, the team announced. He was 60.

Editor's Picks Sources: Cowboys unlikely to extend Garrett The Dallas Cowboys are not expected to extend the contract of Jason Garrett, who is in the final year of his deal, sources tell ESPN.

The team did not give a cause of death.

Wilson served as Cowboys quarterbacks coach from 2007 to '17, helping develop Tony Romo into the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown passes, and Dak Prescott, who was named NFL Rookie of the Year in 2016.

Wilson was out of coaching last year after the Cowboys opted not to keep him on staff.

He played for five teams in a 17-year career, including a three-year stint with the Cowboys (1995-97).

Wilson started 69 games in his career, throwing 99 touchdown passes and 102 interceptions. In 1988 while a member of the Minnesota Vikings, he was named to the Pro Bowl after throwing 15 touchdown passes and winning seven of his 10 starts.