As Russell Wilson heads into the final year of his deal, the Pro Bowl quarterback and the Seattle Seahawks have not engaged in a single contract discussion since the day they announced their last deal in 2015, league sources told ESPN.

Neither Wilson nor the Seahawks have mentioned to each other whether they are hoping to extend his deal or what a potential new contract would look like, according to sources.

But if Wilson and the Seahawks do finally discuss a deal, and eventually agree on one, it would be expected to be the biggest in the NFL this offseason, likely topping the $33.5 million annual average that the Green Bay Packers awarded quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the 2018 season kicked off.

But Wilson's deal, like others ahead, could be complicated because of the potential work stoppage that awaits the NFL in 2021.

The last time Wilson and the Seahawks reached agreement on a contract came on July 31, 2015 -- the day Seattle opened training camp.

The sides could be hoping to be on a similar timeline this season -- and Wilson has other business to tend to in the interim. He has spoken to the New York Yankees and plans to participate in their spring training, according to a source.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said during his season-ending news conference that he and Wilson spoke about the quarterback's future and that an extension this offseason is "very much in our plans."

"To be the franchise quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks is a special thing, so we'll see where that goes," Wilson said one day after the Seahawks were eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round. "I don't like talking about my contract or anything like that, but I think good things will happen."

Wilson quickly answered in the affirmative when asked whether he'd be willing to play out the final year of his current contract, which would put him in position to go year-to-year on the franchise tag. He's set to make $17 million in 2019.

"Oh yeah, if that's what I've got to do," he said. "It's business and everything. I know essentially after the season, I could potentially be a free agent, that kind of thing. I don't think that way. I see myself being in Seattle. I love Seattle, and it's a special place for me."

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.