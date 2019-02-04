Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Julian Edelman embrace after the Patriots defeat the Rams 13-3 for the team's sixth Super Bowl win. (0:15)

ATLANTA -- Quarterback Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to win six Super Bowls, as the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night.

Brady finished the night 21-of-35 with 262 yards and one interception.

Brady had been tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley as the only players to win five Super Bowls. Haley was a member of San Francisco 49ers teams that won Super Bowl XXIII and XXIV, and later won three more Super Bowl rings after he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady now also holds the record for most career wins, with 237. Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, who is returning for a 24th season in 2019, has 236 career wins.

"He's a great quarterback and I'd certainly put him up there against anybody," coach Bill Belichick said of Brady going in to Super Bowl LIII. "He's a great player, and he's been a great player for the New England Patriots. Certainly his record is unmatched. I'm glad he's my quarterback."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Belichick joins George Halas and Curly Lambeau as the only head coaches with six NFL titles. Though Brady has won six Super Bowls, he has been in the game nine times, which is the most of any player in NFL history. John Elway, who started in five Super Bowls for the Denver Broncos, is the next quarterback on the list. Terry Bradshaw, Jim Kelly, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana and Roger Staubach are next, with four Super Bowl starts apiece.

"The guy has already accomplished so much, he's the best out there," tight end Rob Gronkowski said in the days leading up to the game, when asked what a sixth ring would mean to Brady's legacy. "The way he competes, the way he prepares for the game, the way he practices every single week, it's just legendary. It makes him the greatest."

Brady said all week leading up to the game that he doesn't take it for granted.

"It's definitely not like any other game, but in many ways, it's better than ever because these experiences are so once-in-a-lifetime. I've just been so lucky to be part of so many great teams," he said.