Rob Gronkowski details his big play to set up the Super Bowl's only touchdown and says he isn't in a hurry to make a decision about his NFL future. (0:28)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski reiterated after the Super Bowl that a decision on his future will come "in a few weeks or so."

"You know, I haven't thought about that decision at all. Tonight's the night to celebrate with my team and in the future, that will ... you know, that will be decided in a few weeks or so," he told media.

Gronkowski, who turns 30 in May, has dealt with a variety of injuries during his nine NFL seasons. This season, he has battled both back and ankle injuries.

On Tuesday, Gronkowski told ESPN's Vaughn McClure that he was going to take some "downtime" and mull his future after the Super Bowl.

"After a long season, after the [Super Bowl], a few weeks down the road, you sit back, you relax, you get some downtime, enjoyment time. And you just see where you want to go with it," Gronkowski told McClure.

He added to McClure last week: "But, like I said, I don't know. I haven't done that sit-down yet. I've got to do that sit-down. About two weeks after [the season]. Then I'll know.''