Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown was involved in a January domestic dispute in South Florida, the Hollywood Police Department confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Hollywood Police, which investigated the dispute, will not have further comment until it has more details, according to spokeswoman Miranda Grossman.

An attorney for Brown declined comment when reached Tuesday.

This is Brown's second recent legal issue in his home area of South Florida.

In October, Brown faced two lawsuits from an April incident during which Brown allegedly yelled at security and threw items from inside an apartment and off a balcony, according to documents obtained by ESPN.

A guardian of a 2-year-old boy is suing Brown for "intentional infliction of emotional distress and assault" after items flung from the 14th floor of The Mansions at Acqualina nearly hit the child, according to Miami-Dade County court filings.

Those cases are in the process of being resolved.

Brown, 30, has been one of the NFL's most productive players with a league-record six consecutive 100-catch seasons. However, the Steelers are considering trading Brown after he failed to show up to work the day before the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Earlier that week, Brown flared up in a team setting.