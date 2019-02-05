Jeremy Fowler shares the latest on Steelers WR Antonio Brown, who was involved in a domestic dispute in January. (0:48)

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown was involved in a January domestic dispute, the Hollywood Police Department in South Florida confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Hollywood Police, which investigated the dispute, will not have further comment until it has more details, according to spokeswoman Miranda Grossman.

"The allegations are baseless and false," Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner, said in a statement to ESPN. "It's unfortunate that the media is trying to use distractions like this and prior stories in an effort to tarnish my client's name and reputation. We have no further comment."

This is Brown's second recent legal issue in South Florida, where he was born and raised.

In October, he faced two lawsuits from an April incident during which Brown allegedly yelled at security and threw items off an apartment balcony, according to documents obtained by ESPN.

A guardian of a 2-year-old boy is suing Brown for "intentional infliction of emotional distress and assault" after items flung from the 14th floor of the Mansions at Acqualina nearly hit the child, according to Miami-Dade County court filings.

Those cases are in the process of being resolved.

Brown, 30, has been one of the NFL's most productive players, with a league-record six consecutive 100-catch seasons. However, the Steelers are considering trading Brown after he failed to show up to work the day before the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Earlier that week, Brown was involved in a heated dispute at practice; according to multiple reports, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was involved in that incident.