The Houston Texans made several changes to their coaching staff on Tuesday, including promoting tight ends coach Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator and hiring former linebacker Brian Cushing as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, the team announced.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien had done double duty as the team's offensive coordinator the past two seasons but will cede that title to Kelly, who has been with the team for the past five seasons.

After playing for the Texans, Brian Cushing is now transitioning to coaching with the team. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Cushing, who retired from the NFL last year, played his entire nine-season career with the Texans. In 104 starts, he had 674 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 9 forced fumbles and an interception. However, he was twice suspended by the NFL for violating the policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

Former Texans backup quarterback T.J. Yates and linebacker Akeem Dent are also joining the coaching staff. Yates, who will be an offensive assistant, hasn't played since the 2017 season, when he appeared in four games for the Texans. Dent, who last played in 2016 for the Texans, will be a defensive assistant.

The Texans also named Carl Smith as the team's quarterbacks coach. He had been the Seahawks' quarterbacks coach since 2011 and was an associate head coach with the team last season. Will Lawing replaces Kelly as the Texans' tight ends coach.

Former wide receiver Wes Welker, who had been an offensive and special teams assistant with the team the past two seasons, will not return in 2019.