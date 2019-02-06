PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles have notified quarterback Nick Foles that they will be exercising his $20 million option for 2019, a league source told ESPN.

Over the next 10 days, Foles has the ability to void the option by paying the Eagles $2 million. The anticipation is he will opt out.

The Eagles would then have the ability to place the franchise tag on Foles. They are expected to do so in an effort to then try to trade him, sources from other NFL teams who have been in touch with Philadelphia told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The franchise tag number for quarterbacks is expected to be around $25 million for next season.

The Eagles have publicly committed to Carson Wentz as their starter moving forward. By placing the franchise tag on Foles, they would have an opportunity to receive compensation for Foles via trade while having a say on where he ends up. The price for Foles is expected to be around a third-round pick, according to Schefter.

Foles, the MVP of Super Bowl LII, stepped in again for the injured Wentz at the end of this season and helped the Eagles to three straight regular-season wins and a playoff victory against the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round.

Foles, 30, completed 72 percent of his passes and threw for seven touchdowns and four interceptions in five regular-season games in 2018.