          Saints' Marcus Davenport says he'll 'come back better' after surgery

          9:58 PM ET
          Mike Triplett
            • Covered Saints for eight years at New Orleans Times-Picayune
            • Previously covered LSU football, San Francisco 49ers
            • Iowa native and University of Iowa graduate
          METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport shared a photo of himself while recovering from surgery on Tuesday and revealed on social media that he had been "dealing with what was considered a season-ending injury."

          But the first-round draft pick added, "I promise to come back better."

          Specific details of the surgery -- or a timetable for his recovery -- were not immediately known. Davenport missed three games in November with a toe injury. His photo showed his right foot heavily wrapped.

          The Saints made a major investment in Davenport, trading their 2019 first-round pick to the Green Bay Packers to move up from No. 27 to No 14 in last year's draft.

          The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder from Texas-San Antonio had a solid rookie season while playing about 30 snaps per game as a rotational edge rusher. He had 4.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and a forced fumble in 15 games played, including the playoffs.

