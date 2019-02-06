METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport shared a photo of himself while recovering from surgery on Tuesday and revealed on social media that he had been "dealing with what was considered a season-ending injury."

But the first-round draft pick added, "I promise to come back better."

Specific details of the surgery -- or a timetable for his recovery -- were not immediately known. Davenport missed three games in November with a toe injury. His photo showed his right foot heavily wrapped.

Most people don't know but I had been dealing with what was considered a season ending injury. Lucky I was able to play through the pain and although not a 100 % I finish the season. I promise to come back better . Thank you to all that supported. pic.twitter.com/IBuUJ5Hu02 — Marcus Davenport (@MarcusJD84) February 6, 2019

The Saints made a major investment in Davenport, trading their 2019 first-round pick to the Green Bay Packers to move up from No. 27 to No 14 in last year's draft.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder from Texas-San Antonio had a solid rookie season while playing about 30 snaps per game as a rotational edge rusher. He had 4.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and a forced fumble in 15 games played, including the playoffs.