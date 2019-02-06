Veteran kicker Matt Bryant tweeted Wednesday morning that he is being released by the Atlanta Falcons.

Bryant, who turns 44 in May, had two years and $7 million left on his contract. He was due to make $3.5 million next season. Releasing him saves $2,833,332 against the 2019 salary cap.

"I take great pride in my body of work on and off the field," Bryant said in the tweet.

Bryant, who has dealt with some nagging leg and back injuries, also said he's looking forward to bringing success and consistency to his next team, with no plans to retire.

During his stint with the Falcons, Bryant made 250 of 282 field goals (88.7 percent), including 36 of 46 from 50-plus yards. He also made 372 of 375 extra points during his 10 seasons with the Falcons. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016.

The Falcons likely will turn to Giorgio Tavecchio as their kicker. Tavecchio, who is signed through 2019 and will make $645,000 during the 2019 season, made all five of his field goals and all eight extra points in place of Bryant last season.

The news of Bryant's release comes a day after the Falcons parted way with starting cornerback Robert Alford, saving $7.9 million against the 2019 salary cap.