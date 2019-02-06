DAVIE, Fla. -- After what he described as a "whirlwind" 24 hours between winning Super Bowl LIII and being named Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores is already at work finalizing his coaching staff.

The Dolphins are hiring Patriots receivers coach Chad O'Shea as offensive coordinator and former NFL receiver Tiquan Underwood as offensive quality control coach, sources told ESPN's Field Yates.

O'Shea had been with the Patriots since 2009 and spent 10 years as Flores' colleague in New England. O'Shea was a candidate to fill the Patriots' offensive coordinator position when it looked like Josh McDaniels would leave to become the Indianapolis Colts head coach last offseason. Instead, McDaniels and O'Shea returned to New England in their previous roles for a Super Bowl LIII run.

In recent years, O'Shea earned a role running the Patriots' red-zone offense. He was given the opportunity to call plays during preseason games. O'Shea also has extensive experience coaching special teams. He was a college quarterback at Marshall and the University of Houston.

This will be the first offensive coordinator job for O'Shea, who will have help from veteran coaches on the staff. Jim Caldwell, who has had two stints as an NFL head coach and a history of getting a lot out of his quarterbacks, is expected to join the Dolphins staff and help him.

One of O'Shea's biggest supporters is Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, whom O'Shea helped mold from a college quarterback and a seventh-round pick into one of the NFL's best slot receivers.

Underwood spent five seasons as an NFL receiver, including in 2011 with the Patriots. He was memorably released one night before Super Bowl XLVI. Underwood was the receivers coach at the University of Lafayette in 2018.

The Dolphins have a big question mark at quarterback with the team expected to move on from longtime starter Ryan Tannehill this offseason. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Monday that they are open to falling in love with a quarterback in the 2019 NFL draft. They have the No. 13 pick in April's draft.