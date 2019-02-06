Veteran offensive lineman Matt Slauson announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Slauson thanked the teammates he played with and the coaches who "made me better on and off the field" during his 10-season career spent with four teams.

Slauson started at right guard for the Indianapolis Colts last season through Week 5 before a broken back ended his season. Slauson played in that Week 5 game against the New England Patriots with two fractured vetebrae in his spine. He was later diagnosed with the injury and coach Frank Reich called him "tough as nails."

The 32-year-old offensive guard signed a one-year contract with the Colts last March.

He began his career with the New York Jets in 2010 and also played for the Chicago Bears, Chargers and Colts, starting all 113 games he appeared in during his career.

He was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2009 draft after playing his college career at Nebraska.