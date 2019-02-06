Veteran offensive lineman Matt Slauson announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
In an Instagram post, Slauson thanked the teammates he played with and the coaches who "made me better on and off the field" during his 10-season career spent with four teams.
It has been 10 year amazing years. 4 organizations, and countless friendships. What an amazing dream this has all been. Thanks to all my teammates who have gone into battle with me, the group of coaches that have made me better on and off the field, the fans that were there no matter what, and especially my wife and kids who supported me through it all. It has been a very difficult decision but we are excited for what the next chapter holds. #nyjets #beardown #boltup #colts
Slauson started at right guard for the Indianapolis Colts last season through Week 5 before a broken back ended his season. Slauson played in that Week 5 game against the New England Patriots with two fractured vetebrae in his spine. He was later diagnosed with the injury and coach Frank Reich called him "tough as nails."
The 32-year-old offensive guard signed a one-year contract with the Colts last March.
He began his career with the New York Jets in 2010 and also played for the Chicago Bears, Chargers and Colts, starting all 113 games he appeared in during his career.
He was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2009 draft after playing his college career at Nebraska.