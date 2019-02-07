BOSTON -- Gronk got bonked.

Rob Gronkowski, the New England Patriots' star tight end, says he got hit in the face by a can of beer thrown during Tuesday's Super Bowl victory parade in Boston.

Gronkowski told "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday that the hit drew blood, and he showed Fallon the small cut the can left near one of his eyebrows.

He said: "I'm just chilling, then boom, pop, full beer can right to the face."

The same thing happened to Red Sox manager Alex Cora during October's parade in Boston to celebrate that team's World Series title. That prompted Mayor Marty Walsh to warn Patriots fans not to throw anything at the team.

Organizers say 1.5 million fans turned out for the parade to celebrate the Patriots' sixth NFL championship.

On the show, Gronkowski was asked if he is retiring.

"First off, I got to see where I'm at," he said. "Right after a season, you can't make a decision, it's so emotional, a big win like that. You got to settle down. You got to see how your body responds."

Gronkowski said a quad bruise forced him to delay his appearance on the show from Monday to Wednesday.

