INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts coach Frank Reich is doing his best to make sure his offensive line doesn't have a drop-off next season.

The Colts have hired longtime offensive line coach Howard Mudd as a senior offensive assistant, the team announced Thursday. Mudd will work with newly hired offensive line coach Chris Strausser and assistant line coach Klayton Adams.

Reich surprised many when he parted ways with Dave DeGuglielmo last month after the Colts' line gave up an NFL-low 18 sacks and was arguably the league's best overall unit last season.

Mudd, who has more than 40 years of NFL experience as a coach, will provide added experience for Strausser, who spent the past two seasons in Denver, first as the offensive tackles coach in 2017 and then assistant offensive line coach last season.

Mudd spent 12 seasons as Indianapolis' offensive line coach from 1998 to 2009, when the group consistently was ranked as one of the NFL's best. During that timespan, with Peyton Manning as quarterback, the Colts gave up more than 23 sacks in a season just once. They gave up 15 sacks or less in a season five times.

That's all good news for quarterback Andrew Luck and a starting offensive line that's currently under contract for next season.

The Colts also announced Thursday that Marcus Brady has been promoted from assistant quarterbacks coach to quarterbacks coach.