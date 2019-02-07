It didn't take cornerback Robert Alford long to find a new NFL home.

Alford signed a three-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, two days after being released by the Atlanta Falcons in a salary-cap move.

Editor's Picks Falcons cut starting CB Alford after 6 seasons The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday announced they have released starting cornerback Robert Alford.

Terms of his contract with Arizona were not disclosed.

He joins a Cardinals secondary led by star cornerback Patrick Peterson. Vance Joseph is the team's new defensive coordinator on first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury's coaching staff.

Because he was released, he was permitted to sign with a new team before the start of the NFL's new league year on March 13.

Alford, a second-round draft pick by the Falcons in 2013, had two years and $17 million left on his contract when he was released. He signed a four-year, $38 million extension ($21 million guaranteed) in December 2016. The Falcons saved $7.9 million against the 2019 salary cap with the move.

Alford, 30, started 76 of 88 games with the Falcons, playing 4,904 defensive snaps. He finished his Falcons stint with 291 tackles, 10 interceptions, 59 pass breakups and two defensive touchdowns. Alford probably was best known for intercepting New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI and returning the interception 82 yards for a touchdown.

ESPN's Vaughn McClure contributed to this report.