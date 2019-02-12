Jeff Darlington says the Texans are releasing Demaryius Thomas to give him a head start on talking with other teams in free agency. (0:43)

What's next for Thomas after release from Texans? (0:43)

The Houston Texans have released veteran wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, the team announced Tuesday.

Editor's Picks Texans WR Thomas not thinking about retiring Demaryius Thomas says his Achilles injury won't cause his retirement but he acknowledged Sunday his future might not be with the Texans.

Thomas, 31, suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in December. He was due a non-guaranteed $14 million salary in 2019.

Thomas said last month that his return to Houston was "up in the air" because of the presence of young wide receivers Keke Coutee and Will Fuller V.

He said he was not thinking about retiring.

"My main priority right now is getting back healthy. I can still play, man. I'm not thinking about retirement. I just don't know where it will be," he told reporters, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Thomas was acquired by the Texans from the Denver Broncos before last year's trading deadline. The four-time Pro Bowl selection caught 23 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns in seven games after the trade.