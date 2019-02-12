Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is interviewing Tuesday for the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive coordinator job and has emerged as the leading candidate, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Athletic first reported that the Bengals had formally requested permission to interview Grantham and that he was at the top of first-year Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's list.

Grantham, 52, has been with Dan Mullen the past two seasons, 2018 at Florida and 2017 at Mississippi State. His Florida defense last season ranked first in the SEC in turnovers forced (26). In Grantham's only season at Florida, the Gators finished 20th nationally in scoring defense, an improvement from 69th the year before.

Grantham previously coached in the NFL from 1999 to 2009 and was the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator from 2005 to '07. He returned to the college ranks in 2010 as Georgia's defensive coordinator. Grantham's defenses are predicated on pressure, and he's renowned for bringing blitzers from different angles and different positions.

The coaches Grantham has worked under during his career include Nick Saban, Frank Beamer, Mark Richt, Bobby Petrino, Dom Capers and Romeo Crennel. Last May, Grantham received a three-year contract extension worth $4.5 million, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in Florida history.