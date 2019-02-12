KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The on and off story of Matt House leaving the University of Kentucky as defensive coordinator and joining the Chiefs as linebackers coach has reached a conclusion, with House poised to join the Chiefs after all, a source indicated.

The Chiefs had been close to hiring House last week, but the deal stalled when the sides couldn't agree on a buyout of House's Kentucky contract.

The Courier-Journal, citing terms of House's contract, reported that he would have to pay Kentucky $150,000 to buy out the final year of his deal.

For a time it appeared House would stay at Kentucky, but instead he has a deal that will bring him to Kansas City.

House will rejoin new Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. He was a defensive assistant for Spagnuolo, who was the head coach of the St. Louis Rams at the time, from 2009 through 2011.

The news was first reported by Kentucky Sports Radio.