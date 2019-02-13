ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Raiders have had their first talks about returning for one final season in Oakland since the city filed suit over the team's planned move to Las Vegas.

Oakland Coliseum executive director Scott McKibben said Tuesday that he met with Raiders president Marc Badain last week about a lease for 2019. McKibben called the meeting "meaningful and productive" but gave no other details.

The two sides were discussing a $7.5 million lease for 2019 until the Raiders walked away from negotiations when Oakland sued the team and the NFL in December.