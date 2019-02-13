Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky rants on why he feels the AAF is nothing but a developmental league that won't last past 2020. (1:38)

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Count Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as a fan of the upstart Alliance of American Football.

Telesco said he watched the league's slate of games over the weekend with his two sons and believes the AAF could potentially be a developmental league for the NFL.

Telesco said he spoke with his former mentor, AAF co-founder Bill Polian,last year about what Telesco would like to see in a developmental league, and that he will send representatives from his pro personnel department to scout AAF games.

"It's a great idea," Telesco said. "It has the potential to be a nice complement to the NFL. It's a great spot for a developmental league for players, but even aside from that -- coaches and front office, officiating, athletic trainers and video equipment people, public relations -- all of that, so I think it's a great place where people can develop in every department of football operations. Every department that touches a football team can get some real-life experience."

Telesco already culled two players from AAF rosters at the end of the 2018 season during his team's postseason run, securing kicker Nick Rose as a kickoff specialist and also signing linebacker Tyrone Holmes to his team's practice squad.

The Chargers have several former players on AAF rosters, including kickers Nick Novak, Younghoe Koo and Rose.

Telesco said he'll have scouts from his pro personnel department at the game, including the San Diego Fleet's home opener against the Atlanta Legends on Sunday.

"With San Diego close and Arizona pretty close, it will be pretty convenient for us [to scout]," Telesco said. "It's a place where young guys can go play.

"No. 1, you get a chance to go play football and get paid for it, so that's nice. No. 2, you get great coaching. And No. 3, you get a chance to put tape together so the NFL can evaluate you again. Most of these guys we've seen before, but it gives them a chance to develop and learn, get better at their craft and get it on tape."