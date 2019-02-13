JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed kicker Josh Lambo to a four-year contract extension.

Lambo announced the deal via his Twitter page:

Doggone good news!! We'll be in Duval for 4 more years, as I've signed an extension with the Jags!! #Duuuval pic.twitter.com/mdJnW7UsBQ — Josh Lambo (@JoshLambo) February 13, 2019

Lambo has missed just three of his 41 field goal attempts (and only 3 of 44 PATs) since joining the Jaguars in October 2017. That included a franchise-record 24 consecutive field goal attempts from Nov. 19, 2017, to November 11, 2018.

Lambo is the only kicker in Jaguars history to post back-to-back seasons with a field goal percentage of at least 90 percent. He made 19 of 20 field goal attempts in 2017 and 19 of 21 attempts in 2018, and has made six of his seven attempts of 50 yards or longer with the Jaguars.

Lambo missed the final three games of the 2018 season with a groin injury.

He made 52 of his 64 field goal attempts with San Diego in 2015-16, but the team opted to keep rookie Younghoe Koo heading into the 2017 season. Koo was cut after four weeks.