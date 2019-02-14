Todd Grantham has decided to remain at Florida as defensive coordinator after mulling over a multimillion-dollar offer to become the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Grantham interviewed with the Bengals on Tuesday and met with team owner Mike Brown on Wednesday morning. Sources said a major factor in Grantham's decision to stay at Florida revolved around his family.

The 52-year-old Grantham has been on coach Dan Mullen's staff the past two seasons, in 2018 at Florida and 2017 at Mississippi State. His Florida defense last season ranked first in the SEC in turnovers forced (26). In Grantham's first season at Florida, the Gators finished 20th nationally in scoring defense, an improvement from 69th the year before.

Grantham previously coached in the NFL from 1999 to 2009 and was the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2007. He returned to the college ranks in 2010 as Georgia's defensive coordinator. Grantham's defenses are predicated on pressure, and he is renowned for bringing blitzers from different angles and positions. The coaches Grantham has worked under during his career include Nick Saban, Frank Beamer, Mark Richt, Bobby Petrino, Dom Capers and Romeo Crennel.

In May, Grantham received a three-year contract extension worth $4.5 million, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in Florida history.