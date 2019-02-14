Can't you feel the love around the NFL?

It's Valentine's Day, of course, and NFL teams are certainly in the spirit.

Whether you think the holiday is a corporate creation or the day to share your deepest affections and sentiment, we can all enjoy a candy heart and a cheesy pun.

The Atlanta Falcons, living up to their reputation as the league's leading Casanova, has won the day, sending cards to every other team.

Here are some of the Falcons' heart-shaped best:

It's hard to compete with Atlanta, but others around the NFL tried:

The perfect cards for your special someone. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/VsXgTRezSu — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 14, 2019

Be sure to hold your loved ones close this #ValentinesDay! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/fxwbbRFxII — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 14, 2019

Those three little words every #Packers fan loves to hear on #ValentinesDay



"Go Pack Go" 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/SKhW5Qk2qc — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 14, 2019