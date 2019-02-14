Can't you feel the love around the NFL?
It's Valentine's Day, of course, and NFL teams are certainly in the spirit.
Whether you think the holiday is a corporate creation or the day to share your deepest affections and sentiment, we can all enjoy a candy heart and a cheesy pun.
The Atlanta Falcons, living up to their reputation as the league's leading Casanova, has won the day, sending cards to every other team.
Here are some of the Falcons' heart-shaped best:
It's hard to compete with Atlanta, but others around the NFL tried:
Happy #Valentines Day, #CowboysNation!— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) February 14, 2019
Be sure to tag that special someone! 💘 pic.twitter.com/YFlCSf4ACO
Happy #ValentinesDay!— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2019
We love you, #ChiefsKingdom. pic.twitter.com/vwRk4YpuHv
Even more Big Blue #ValentinesDay cards! pic.twitter.com/lAtVvDgZse— New York Giants (@Giants) February 14, 2019
Spread love today 💙#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/oO8L5IPY0R— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 14, 2019
Happy #ValentinesDay Saints fans! pic.twitter.com/2gNHAGaNOI— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 14, 2019
The perfect cards for your special someone. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/VsXgTRezSu— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 14, 2019
We're a hot topic. pic.twitter.com/rsHOaRBPdi— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 14, 2019
Be sure to hold your loved ones close this #ValentinesDay! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/fxwbbRFxII— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 14, 2019
We Vike you a lot, #Vikings fans 💜— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 14, 2019
Happy #ValentinesDay! pic.twitter.com/AeIyDLxwoN
Nothing but ❤️ for #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/812rzwZCPh— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) February 14, 2019
Happy #ValentinesDay! 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/EvU7Vh6Pnl— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 14, 2019
Those three little words every #Packers fan loves to hear on #ValentinesDay— Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 14, 2019
"Go Pack Go" 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/SKhW5Qk2qc
This #ValentinesDay, celebrate with the ones you love.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/XruiSBq1dw— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 14, 2019
Happy #ValentinesDay!— Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 14, 2019
Out here... pic.twitter.com/oYjpGhvUNh
Happy Valentines Day, Bolt Fam. 💕 pic.twitter.com/SeJBVcjk8c— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 14, 2019