          NFL teams send their Valentines

          11:02 AM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Can't you feel the love around the NFL?

          It's Valentine's Day, of course, and NFL teams are certainly in the spirit.

          Whether you think the holiday is a corporate creation or the day to share your deepest affections and sentiment, we can all enjoy a candy heart and a cheesy pun.

          The Atlanta Falcons, living up to their reputation as the league's leading Casanova, has won the day, sending cards to every other team.

          Here are some of the Falcons' heart-shaped best:

          It's hard to compete with Atlanta, but others around the NFL tried:

