The Denver Broncos have notified linebacker Brandon Marshall that they are most likely not going to exercise his option and he will be a free agent on March 13, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He acknowledged the news on Twitter and noted ankle and knee injuries that limited him the past two seasons.

Much Love for Broncos country! Still not over yet, but being injured 2 out of the last 3 years after the Super Bowl killed me! But that's life. I'll land on my feet as I always do. ✊🏾 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) February 15, 2019

Marshall had two years remaining on his contract, but he will count for only $4 million in dead money against the salary cap after the Broncos let him go.

The 29-year-old appeared in 11 games last season but compiled only 42 tackles and didn't have a sack or interception.

Last month, Marshall acknowledged that he wasn't sure what his Broncos future looked like after the team went 6-10 and missed the playoffs for the third straight season since their Super Bowl win in 2015.

"Until you hear something yourself, you don't know," Marshall said. "You know there's going to be a lot of change because we didn't make the playoffs the last three years. Yeah, we won a Super Bowl, but it just hasn't been right the last couple years. For me I say it's up the in the air. You don't know what the new coaches want, what they're going to do upstairs. I would love to finish my career here, but it's up the air. Not just for me, but probably a lot of guys here."

Marshall joined the Broncos in 2013 after one season with the Jaguars, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2012 draft. For his career, he has 419 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.