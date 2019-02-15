Take a look back at the key moments that led to Antonio Brown officially requesting a trade from the Steelers. (3:20)

PITTSBURGH -- Art Rooney II wanted Antonio Brown's side, and he'll now get it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' team president is scheduled to meet with Brown in person, a source confirmed. That meeting is expected to take place next week, a source told ESPN.

NFL Network first reported on the meeting.

Brown, who is tentatively scheduled to attend NBA All-Star festivities this weekend, has requested a trade and used social media to thank Steelers fans for nine seasons and declare himself "open for business."

Brown frustrated the organization when he failed to show up for a practice session in Week 17. Rooney told reporters last month that the team will consider its options concerning Brown's future and expressed disappointment that he hadn't corresponded with Brown since the season ended.

One NFL general manager said the Steelers will likely want a first-round pick if any deal is made.

In January, Brown allegedly pushed the mother of his daughter after she wouldn't leave his property over reimbursement for his daughter's hair appointment, according to a Hollywood (Florida) Police report.

The report also stated the mother did not want to press charges. Brown is seeking custody of his daughter.