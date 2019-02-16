        <
        >

          Jaylen Watkins, Chargers agree to 1-year deal

          12:34 PM ET
          • Eric D. WilliamsESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Seahawks for Tacoma News Tribune for six seasons.
            • Played college football at University of Puget Sound
            Follow on Twitter

          COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with safety Jaylen Watkins on a one-year deal, keeping him in the fold for the 2019 season, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

          The NFL Network first reported the news.

          A possible candidate to earn a starting job at free safety last season, Watkins suffered a torn ACL during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks when teammate Melvin Ingram fell on his right leg.

          Watkins, 27, who had signed a one-year deal with the Chargers prior to last season, spent the entire year on injured reserve.

          "He was kind of going to be a nickel corner, a little bit of a safety," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said during his end-of-the-season news conference last month about Watkins. "We didn't have him on the field long enough to see exactly what his role was going to be."

          A fourth-round selection by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2014 draft, Watkins finished with 56 combined tackles, eight pass breakups and no interceptions in four years with Philly.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices