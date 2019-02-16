        <
          Antonio Brown addresses trade request with fans on Twitter

          play
          Timeline of Antonio Brown drama (3:20)

          Take a look back at the key moments that led to Antonio Brown officially requesting a trade from the Steelers. (3:20)

          5:18 PM ET
          • Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
          PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown is done being silent.

          The Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro took Twitter questions from fans Saturday, and his answers revealed frustrations with the organization that have resulted in a formal trade request.

          Brown told fans he would hold a 10-question #AskAB session to reveal the truth, and the first question was about his relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He didn't hold back.

          Sources told ESPN in January that Brown was tired of being the scapegoat for the Steelers' problems and was privately upset Roethlisberger called out his route-running after a Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos. Roethlisberger said after the season he considers Brown a friend and wanted him to return to the team.

          Brown addressed what happened in Week 17, when the receiver frustrated the organization for missing a Saturday walk-through. He also "went off" in a team setting earlier in the week, a source said.

          Brown first requested a trade in late January and issued a social media video Tuesday thanking fans for nine years in Pittsburgh.

          The 30-year-old All-Pro is scheduled to meet with team president Art Rooney II next week, a source confirmed to ESPN. Rooney told local media last month he wanted to hear directly from Brown.

          Brown owns the NFL record for most consecutive 100-catch seasons with six. Trading him would cost the Steelers $21.12 million in dead money, which would be offset by $22.165 million in cap savings. He is owed a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17.

          Asked about any chance he stays with the team, Brown tweeted: "Love Steelers Nation everything to my heart ❤️ no more !"

