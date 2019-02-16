Take a look back at the key moments that led to Antonio Brown officially requesting a trade from the Steelers. (3:20)

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown is done being silent.

The Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro took Twitter questions from fans Saturday, and his answers revealed frustrations with the organization that have resulted in a formal trade request.

Brown told fans he would hold a 10-question #AskAB session to reveal the truth, and the first question was about his relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He didn't hold back.

No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can't say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It's a dirty game within a game. #truth https://t.co/MsSyBVd3Ny — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

Sources told ESPN in January that Brown was tired of being the scapegoat for the Steelers' problems and was privately upset Roethlisberger called out his route-running after a Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos. Roethlisberger said after the season he considers Brown a friend and wanted him to return to the team.

Brown addressed what happened in Week 17, when the receiver frustrated the organization for missing a Saturday walk-through. He also "went off" in a team setting earlier in the week, a source said.

After the coach tell the team I quit while nursing some bumps then invite me to watch the show with same guys thinking I quit i can not stand with that! I'm the bad guy doe we miss post season think about it https://t.co/imrJ8jnnBc — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

Brown first requested a trade in late January and issued a social media video Tuesday thanking fans for nine years in Pittsburgh.

The 30-year-old All-Pro is scheduled to meet with team president Art Rooney II next week, a source confirmed to ESPN. Rooney told local media last month he wanted to hear directly from Brown.

Brown owns the NFL record for most consecutive 100-catch seasons with six. Trading him would cost the Steelers $21.12 million in dead money, which would be offset by $22.165 million in cap savings. He is owed a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17.

Asked about any chance he stays with the team, Brown tweeted: "Love Steelers Nation everything to my heart ❤️ no more !"