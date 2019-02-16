The Miami Dolphins are hiring former Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie as senior personnel executive, a league source told ESPN.

It's unclear what McKenzie's official title will be, but he will have notable influence helping general manager Chris Grier rebuild the Dolphins into a contender.

It wasn't too long ago that McKenzie was considered one of the NFL's top general managers. He won the Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year award in 2016 while playing a significant role in lifting the Oakland Raiders from 3-13 in 2014 to 12-4 in 2016.

McKenzie was fired by the Raiders in October after new Oakland coach Jon Gruden took a bigger role in football operation decisions.

The Dolphins hired former Buffalo Bills national scout Marvin Allen as assistant general manager earlier this offseason along with a number of internal promotions.

Grier was promoted to oversee football operations after the 2018 regular season when coach Adam Gase was fired and former executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum was reassigned.

McKenzie will help Grier and new coach Brian Flores steer the Dolphins out of mediocrity. Miami has finished between 6-10 and 10-6 in each of its last 10 seasons, and owner Stephen Ross has made it clear he wants that to change beginning in 2019.