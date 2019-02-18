Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen added a message for Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey while autographing a photograph of himself Sunday.

Allen wrote, "Hey Ramsey ... Am I still trash?" under his signature on the photo, which showed Allen celebrating a touchdown during a 24-21 win last November over the Jaguars. Through a Bills spokesperson, Allen confirmed Monday that he signed the photo and said he added the jab at Ramsey at the request of a fan.

Editor's Picks ESPN First Draft NFL DRAFT

NewYorkUpstate.com published the autographed photo Monday and reported it was signed by Allen at a casino in Batavia, New York.

Ramsey called Allen "trash" during a wide-ranging GQ magazine interview last August. Allen later said the comments did not bother him and reiterated before the teams' November meeting that he couldn't "care less" what Ramsey thought of him.

The Bills selected Allen, 22, with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He started 11 games as a rookie, completing 52.8 percent of his passes for 2,074 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.