Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray said he will attend the NFL Combine next week, but he hasn't decided if he will participate in any of the drills, he told reporters at the Davey O'Brien Awards banquet Monday.

The former Oklahoma star did, however, address one of the biggest questions heading into the Combine -- his height -- by listing himself at 5-foot-10.

"I've been a 5-10 projected in the first (round); I mean, that's crazy to me, the fact that I'm already projected that high,'' Murray said. "I'm not over 6-foot. I haven't seen that since I've been alive.''

Although Murray said he hasn't decided the specifics of his participation in the Combine, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley believes Murray's time in the 40-yard dash could be an eye-opener. Murray said it has been "two, three years" since he ran a 40, at 4.3 seconds.

The 21-year-old, who was a state championship-winning high school quarterback in the Dallas area, said he "wasn't looking very good for the NFL side of things" before his standout season with the Sooners. Murray's only previous college experience was a rough freshman season at Texas A&M.

After signing a minor league baseball contract for a $4.66 million signing bonus as the ninth overall MLB draft pick in June by the Oakland Athletics, Murray led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in his only season as the starter and posted the second-best passer efficiency rating in Bowl Subdivision history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.