The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo on a three-year contract extension.

"We are excited to bring Ty back as a part of our brotherhood," coach Dan Quinn said. "His versatility has proven to be one of his many strengths. We look forward to him being a valuable piece of the offensive line." In 2018, Sambrailo played in all 16 games with four starts in his second season with the Falcons. He took over as the starting right tackle at the end of the season as the Falcons decided to move Ryan Schraeder to the bench.

Schraeder's status with the team remains unclear with three years and $18.8 million remaining on his contract.

The Denver Broncos originally selected Sambrailo in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. After playing 13 games in his first two seasons with the Broncos, Atlanta acquired Sambrailo in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick. Sambrailo has played in 44 career games, including 13 starts.

The Falcons' starting offensive line near the end of last season saw Jake Matthews at left tackle, Wes Schweitzer at left guard, Alex Mack at center, Zane Beadles at right guard, and Sambrailo at right tackle. Quinn said after the season he was comfortable just with Mack and Matthews, hinting at upgrades on the horizon along the offensive line.

The details of Sambrailo's extension weren't immediately available. He made $959,448 last season.

The Falcons have made a number of moves this offseason already, parting ways with cornerback Robert Alford, defensive end Brooks Reed, and kicker Matt Bryant while reaching extensions with linebacker Bruce Carter, defensive end Steven Means and now Sambrailo.

The Falcons also informed restricted free-agent cornerback Brian Poole he wouldn't be tendered, allowing him to become a free agent. A source said the Falcons would like to bring Poole back at a price lower than the tender -- the low-level tender is estimated at $2.09 million -- if Poole does not sign with another team.