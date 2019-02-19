Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and Damien Woody suggest that Antonio Brown is further hurting himself with his overuse of social media. (1:51)

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown is making his trade request about his contract.

The embattled Pittsburgh Steelers receiver said on an Instagram video that he's not playing without more guaranteed money. Brown has told the Steelers he wants to be dealt and is using social media to reinforce that desire.

"If your squad out there want to win and your squad want a hungry wide receiver who's the best in the whole world, someone hit my phone," Brown said into his phone camera while working on an elliptical. "Tell them I ain't doing no unguarantees. I ain't even gonna play myself no more for this NFL, you heard."

Editor's Picks Brown: Roethlisberger has an 'owner mentality' Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown took questions from fans on Twitter on Saturday, addressing his recent trade request and his relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown has no more true guarantees left on his current deal. The five-year, $72.7 million extension he signed in 2017 includes base salaries of $12.625 million, $11.3 million and $12.5 million. Those relatively modest numbers are considered a selling point in a trade. Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17, but the Steelers could avoid payment by trading or releasing him before that date.

NFL contracts can be reworked, so Brown can ask a new team to convert salaried money into guarantees -- a strategy the Steelers used twice with Brown in the past, converting future money into a signing bonus. But teams hold the power since he's under contract. Brown's only true leverage is threatening to hold out.

Brown turns 31 in July, and the team is making receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster a focal point in the offense. The team would take on $21.12 million in dead money by releasing or trading Brown but would offset that money by saving on his $22.165-million salary cap figure for 2019.

Brown, who said he'd like to be known as "Mr. Big Chest" from now on, remains unfazed.

"I think I done done everything. What y'all think? What's left for me to do?" Brown said. "Win a Super Bowl? Hey, gotta be the right team for that, right? Who wants smoke? I've got a lot of fuel built up. When this fuel turns to smoke, hope you're in shape, hope you're ready to go the distance. I'm telling you, I'm ready to go 36 rounds, like a heavyweight, ya heard. ...

"If your team got guaranteed money, tell them call me. AB can't do no more unguarantees. So we clear. I want ya'll to be clear and understand something. This is not a game, people. This is not for show; this is not to be cool. This is strictly to inspire you that no one can determine your destination but you."

Brown is tentatively scheduled to meet with Steelers president Art Rooney II some time this week. It's unclear when that meeting is taking place.

Brown placed his trade request last month but the Steelers are weighing options and will be patient. They will want a high draft pick in return for Brown, who holds an NFL-record six consecutive 100-catch seasons.

Brown is doing his best to apply public pressure on the Steelers, thanking fans for nine years with the team and fielding questions on Twitter. In a Q&A session Saturday, Brown said Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has an "owner mentality" for calling out players and coaches without repercussion and coach Mike Tomlin told the team Brown quit in Week 17 while he was hurt.