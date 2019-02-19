JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired veteran defensive coordinator Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant.

Capers, 68, will work on all aspects of the defense, which will be in its fourth season under coordinator Todd Wash. Capers spent the 2018 season with the Jaguars as an unpaid consultant after spending the previous nine seasons as the Packers' defensive coordinator.

"Dom Capers is one of the most respected defensive coaches in the game today, and he has been for many years," head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement. "His defenses have long been among the most effective and productive in the NFL. He has career experiences and accomplishments that will benefit our coaches and our players. He adds a unique perspective and veteran presence that will be valuable assets to immediately help us. I look forward to working with Dom and having him on our staff."

Capers spent two seasons as the Jaguars' defensive coordinator (1999-2000) under then-head coach Tom Coughlin, who is now the Jaguars' executive vice president of football operations.

Capers also was a head coach with Carolina (1995-98) and Houston (2002-05). He has a 48-80 record as a head coach and made one playoff appearance, guiding the Panthers to the NFC Championship Game in 1996.

Capers has been an NFL defensive coordinator for 16 seasons: two with the Jaguars and Miami (2006-07), three with Pittsburgh (1992-94), and nine with Green Bay.