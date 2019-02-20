MINNEAPOLIS -- In past offseasons, the Minnesota Vikings have doled out contract extensions to a handful of players ahead of when their current deals were set to expire. It's the way the franchise rewarded the likes of Eric Kendricks, Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs during the 2018 offseason.

Another Viking who could be in line for an extension this offseason is Adam Thielen. The wide receiver signed a four-year deal worth $19.246 million in 2017, which will earn him around $8 million next season.

Speaking on SKOR North, an ESPN radio affiliate in the Twin Cities, Thielen's agent, Blake Baratz, indicated a belief that an extension for the two-time Pro Bowl receiver could be reached this offseason and that it wouldn't come via a holdout by Thielen if both parties couldn't come to an agreement.

"Adam's not that type of person," Baratz said of the receiver holding out. "I would never condone a player to hold out or be disruptive if it wasn't for a very valid reason, and [what's not] a valid reason, to me, is both sides working in good faith to come to a conclusion that makes sense for everybody."

Thielen's record-breaking season and career highs in catches (113), yards (1,373) and touchdowns (9) have lead many, including his representation, to believe he has outplayed his current contract.

"This team has a lot of really good things in place for it, and I know they want to take care of Adam and I know they want Adam there and I know they want to reward Adam," Baratz said. "What exactly that looks like and when that happens, I can't speak to yet, but I'm cautiously optimistic that everyone will come around and do the right thing. There's not -- no one's being greedy. Everyone understands the situation and it's really in their court. He has a couple of years left on his deal but he's earned a significant pay raise. Not to mention what he's done on the field, he might be one of the best people in the entire National Football League and represents the city and the organization and state and frankly, the entire region unbelievably."

Added Baratz: "We're all hopeful that it'll get done."

At the start of last training camp, Diggs inked a five-year deal worth $72 million with a $15 million signing bonus. While it isn't clear whether those figures are what Thielen and his representation are eyeing, a similar deal would put the 28-year-old receiver among the top 10 highest paid at his position.

"In a perfect world, we'd like to get something done," Baratz said. "We're going to sit down here and have conversations in these coming weeks and we'll see where that leads us. I think everyone knows that Adam deserves a new contract. It's not as simple as just doing a high-level extension in a vacuum. There's other pieces and the Vikings have done a phenomenal job of managing their salary cap. Rob Brzezinski is one of the best in the game at what he does. It's not just 'How do we reward Adam Thielen?' It's how do we put our 53-man roster together that also allows for us to have continued success into the future. And I understand that. I have a job to do and Rob and Rick and the Vikings have a job to do, and we respect what each other does. It doesn't mean we always have to agree, but we respect what each other has to do as our profession."