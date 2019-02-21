OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens reached an extension with cornerback Tavon Young and will announce the deal at a Friday news conference, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Young, 24, is considered one of the rising nickelbacks in the NFL and was entering the final year of his rookie deal. This comes just a few weeks after new Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said it would be a priority to retain the team's young talent before they reach free agency.

Young appeared to confirm the extension on Twitter.

Extremely blessed and thankful to continue my career as a Baltimore Raven, Thanks to everyone in the @Ravens organization and teammates Let's workkkkkkk!! — Tavon Young (@NLtyoung) February 21, 2019

Young showed toughness in being a key member of the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense last season. Despite battling a sports hernia for nearly half the season, Young recorded 36 tackles, two sacks, an interception and five pass break-ups. He didn't play in Baltimore's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and underwent surgery after the season.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Young stepped up as a playmaker last season. He scored two touchdowns off fumble recoveries, becoming one of four players to score multiple defensive touchdowns in 2018. His 62-yard touchdown sealed a 22-10 upset of the Chargers in Week 16.

Other Ravens players who are candidates for extensions before their rookie deals are complete are outside linebacker Matthew Judon and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.