New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is facing charges of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution after he was twice videotaped paying for a sex act at an illicit massage parlor, police in Florida said Friday.

The 77-year-old Kraft was one of 25 people involved in the alleged solicitation at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.

Michael Edmondson, spokesman for the state attorney's office in Palm Beach County, told ESPN that the nature of any charges that the 25 people face will not be released until next week.

Kraft has denied wrongdoing.

The potential charges come amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in Florida from Palm Beach to Orlando. Hundreds of arrest warrants have been issued in recent days as result of a six-month investigation, and more are expected. Ten spas have been closed, and several people charged with sex trafficking have been taken into custody.

Police said they secretly planted undercover cameras in targeted massage parlors and recorded the interactions between men and the female employees.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

The NFL said it is "aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments."

The individuals named as having solicited prostitutes could be facing either a first- or second-degree misdemeanor for each count. A second-degree charge carries up to a 60-day jail sentence and a $500 fine; a first-degree charge carries up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Most people charged for the first time with soliciting a prostitute in Florida are allowed to enter a diversion program, said attorney David Weinstein, a former prosecutor. Kraft would have to perform 100 hours of community service and pay to attend an educational program about the negative effects of prostitution and human trafficking.

Owners In Trouble With Law The Patriots' Robert Kraft, who is facing misdemeanor charges of solicitation of a prostitute in Florida, isn't the first owner of a professional sports franchise to be in trouble with the law. A look at some notable others:

Jerry Richardson, Panthers: He sold the NFL team last year after allegations surfaced of sexual and racial misconduct in the workplace. Following a six-month investigation by the league, he was fined $2.7 million.

Jimmy Haslam, Browns: He had legal troubles while CEO of Pilot Flying J, one of the nation's largest truck-stop chains. Company executives either pleaded guilty or were convicted in a fraud scheme worth more than $50 million. Haslam claimed he didn't know about the scheme in which customers were underpaid on promised rebates for fuel purchases, and he was not charged. The NFL never disciplined him.

Jim Irsay, Colts: He was arrested in 2014 and was held overnight after he failed sobriety tests and police found prescription medications in his car. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, along with four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance; police also found $29,009 in cash. He again sought treatment and in September 2014 pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated, agreeing to undergo drug testing for a year. Irsay also admitted he was under the influence of the painkillers oxycodone and hydrocodone when he was arrested. The NFL suspended Irsay for six games and fined him $500,000.

Ed DeBartolo Jr., 49ers: In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license. DeBartolo was suspended from the NFL for one year in 1999 for his role in the gambling fraud scandal. He also handed over control of the team to his sister, Denise DeBartolo York, and never returned to the 49ers.

Leonard Tose, Eagles: He had to sell the team in 1985 to pay off more than $25 million in debts to Atlantic City casinos.

Marge Schott, Reds: She was sued by former employees during the days of the Big Red Machine for being a racist and, at one point, was quoted in The New York Times as saying Adolf Hitler initially was good for Germany; that her use of racially inappropriate words was in jest; and that she didn't understand why certain ethnically insulting words were offensive. In 1993, Schott was suspended for one year by MLB and fined $25,000 for "racially and ethnically offensive" language.

Donald Sterling, Clippers: He was fined $2.5 million and banned from the NBA for life in 2014 for racist comments he made to a friend.

Rigas family, Sabres: It was forced to relinquish control of the team after indictments on bank and security fraud charges for raiding the coffers of its cable company, Adelphia. The Sabres played the 2003-04 season under NHL operation before being purchased out of bankruptcy by Thomas Golisano.

Brian France, NASCAR: He was arrested in New York last year on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He immediately took a leave of absence and his uncle, Jim France, stepped in as chairman and CEO.

George Steinbrenner, Yankees: A 15-count indictment was handed up in 1974 in Cleveland federal court for violations of election laws. Steinbrenner pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make illegal campaign contributions, then was suspended by commissioner Bowie Kuhn for two years. That suspension was lifted after 15 months for good behavior.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said he was shocked to learn Kraft, who is worth $6 billion, was allegedly paying for sex inside a strip-mall massage parlor.

"We are as equally stunned as everyone else," Kerr said.

Kraft lives in Massachusetts and has a home in the Palm Beach area. He is a frequent guest of President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Club. Though a Democrat, Kraft is friendly with Trump.

"Well it's very sad. I was very surprised to see it," Trump said at the White House on Friday. "He's proclaimed his innocence, totally. But I'm very surprised to see it.''

Kraft's wife, Myra Hiatt Kraft, died in 2011. He has been dating 39-year-old actress Ricki Noel Lander since 2012.

Team owners are subject to the NFL's personal conduct policy, and owners and league employees are held to an even higher standard than players.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was suspended for six games in 2014 after he was arrested on drug charges. He was also fined $500,000.

Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey, whose agency has been involved in the investigation, told reporters earlier this week that the prostitutes are victims who have been trapped into the trade.

"These girls are there all day long, into the evening. They can't leave, and they are performing sex acts," Currey said, according to TCPalm. "Some of them may tell us they're OK, but they're not."

Kraft, who made his initial fortune through a packaging company, was a Patriots season-ticket holder when he purchased the team's previous stadium in 1988, then used his leverage to buy the team for $172 million in 1994 to keep it from moving to St. Louis.

He hired Bill Belichick to be his coach in 2000, and the team subsequently drafted quarterback Tom Brady, launching nearly two decades of success.

Under Kraft, who also owns Major League Soccer's New England Revolution, the Patriots have been the most successful team in pro sports, having made it to 10 Super Bowls, winning six, including this year against the Los Angeles Rams.

But there also have been issues involving team actions under Belichick.

In 2007, the Patriots were caught filming signals from New York Jets coaches; New England was suspected of doing so against other teams as well, and that was confirmed later on. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell fined the Patriots $250,000 and stripped them of their 2008 first-round draft pick. Belichick was fined $500,000, the most an NFL coach ever was fined.

In the 2014 AFC Championship Game, the team -- specifically Brady -- was accused by the Colts of doctoring footballs.

The NFL concluded that Patriots employees were involved in deflating the footballs and Brady was "at least generally aware" it was being done. After lengthy legal battles, Brady served a four-game suspension at the beginning of the 2016 season and the Patriots were fined $1 million -- the heftiest for a team in league history. New England was stripped of a first-round and a fourth-round draft choice.

Neither Kraft nor Belichick was implicated after the investigation.

Longtime Patriots captain Devin McCourty told NBC Boston, which is with him on a goodwill trip to Puerto Rico, of the Kraft news: "When you see things come out like that you really have to just let it play out. See what it is, what it isn't, and go from there."

Information from ESPN's Paula Lavigne, Mike Reiss and The Associated Press was used in this report.