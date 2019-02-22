NEW YORK -- The New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Redskins each will get four of the 32 compensatory draft picks the NFL awarded on Friday.

2019 Compensatory Picks Round 3

Redskins (No. 96 overall)

Patriots (No. 97)

Rams (No. 98)

Rams (No. 99)

Panthers (No. 100)

Patriots (No. 101)

Ravens (No. 102) Round 4

Colts (No. 135)

Cowboys (No. 136)

Falcons (No. 137)

Eagles (No. 138) Round 5

Giants (No. 171)

Falcons (No. 172)

Redskins (No. 173) Round 6

Patriots (No. 205)

Redskins (No. 206)

Cardinals (No. 207)

Eagles (No. 208)

Vikings (No. 209)

Bengals (No. 210)

Bengals (No. 211)

49ers (No. 212)

Bengals (No. 213)

Chiefs (No. 214) Round 7

Vikings (No. 247)

Cardinals (No. 248)

Cardinals (No. 249)

Vikings (No. 250)

Rams (No. 251)

Patriots (No. 252)

Redskins (No. 253)

Cardinals (No. 254)

The Cardinals have the first overall selection in the April 25-27 draft in Nashville, Tennessee. They also will get one compensatory pick for free agents lost in 2018 in the sixth round and three in the seventh.

The Patriots get two picks in the third round, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Washington will have the first compensatory spot, 96th overall, and one each in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

The Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings received three each. The Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons will have two, while receiving one each are the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive the picks. The compensatory picks are positioned within the third-through-seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

In addition to the Redskins and Patriots, the Rams will have two picks in the third round, while Carolina and Baltimore will have one apiece.