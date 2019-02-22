        <
          Chicago Bears to release kicker Cody Parkey

          7:56 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Chicago Bears are releasing kicker Cody Parkey, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

          Parkey missed three extra point attempts and eight field goal tries -- including a 43-yarder that would have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs -- in his first season with the Bears.

          The "double-doink" kick, after being slightly tipped, bounced off the left upright and hit the crossbar against Philly. Bears coach Matt Nagy then expressed disapproval with Parkey's decision to appear as a guest on "The Today Show" five days after missing on that attempt.

          Parkey also bounced four kicks off the uprights during a Week 10 victory over the Detroit Lions, which helped give him the third-lowest field goal conversion rate in the NFL.

          The Bears signed Parkey, 27, to a four-year deal that included $9 million in guaranteed money last March. The team will have to carry $4,437,500 worth of dead salary-cap money once Parkey is cut when the new league year begins.

          The NFL Network was first to report Parkey's release.

