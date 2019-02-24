Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber's team-issued tablet was stolen in Atlanta early Saturday morning, team officials told ESPN.

Atlanta police told WSB-TV that a group of men broke into Barber's Jeep Wrangler SUV around 5 a.m. Saturday outside a high rise in Buckhead. Along with the tablet, the men stole Barber's passport, designer sunglasses and clothing, according to police.

A team official told ESPN that the tablet was wiped clean remotely on Saturday and that there was no playbook info on it -- just scouting video -- so there isn't concern about confidential information getting out.

WSB-TV reported that five men were seen on surveillance getting out of a car and breaking into multiple vehicles.

Barber, who is from the Atlanta area, was visiting a friend when the incident occurred.