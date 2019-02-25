New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was officially charged with two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation, Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Monday.

The 77-year-old Kraft was seen soliciting prostitution on video surveillance Jan. 19 and 20 at the Orchids of Asia day spa in Jupiter, Florida, the state attorney said.

The incident on the morning of Jan. 20 occured on the same day that the Patriots played the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. Kraft, who was observed by police on video surveillance at the day spa from 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., was in attendance for the game, which kicked off at 6:40 p.m. ET.

A court date has been set for 8:30 a.m. ET on April 24. Kraft will have a "low level" arrest warrant issued in his name, and he will not need to appear in court. His attorneys can enter his pleas.

If convicted, Kraft could face one year in jail, a $5,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and attendance in a human trafficking dangers class.

In a statement Friday, when the nature of the charges were first announced, a spokesperson for Kraft said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity."

Kraft's arrest was part of a crackdown on sex trafficking in Florida. Hundreds of arrest warrants have been issued as a result of a six-month investigation, and more are expected. Ten spas have been closed from Palm Beach to Orlando, and several people charged with sex trafficking have been taken into custody.

Police said they secretly planted undercover cameras in targeted massage parlors and recorded the interactions between men and the female employees.

Earlier Monday, the NFL said it will handle Kraft's case as it would any other issue under the league's conduct policy.

The NFL said in a statement Monday that its personal conduct policy "applies equally to everyone in the NFL and it will handle "this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the policy."

The league said it is "seeking a full understanding of the facts" and does not want to "interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation." The NFL said it will "take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts."

Commissioner Roger Goodell could fine or suspend Kraft from any activities involving the Super Bowl champions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.