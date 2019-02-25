Offensive tackle Greg Robinson has re-signed with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Monday.

His agents had earlier announced a deal had been agreed upon. Terms were not disclosed.

Greg Robinson @G_ROB73 has agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns #DawgPound — Schwartz & Feinsod (@schwartzfeinsod) February 25, 2019

Robinson's career was hanging by a thread when the Cleveland Browns signed the former No. 2 overall pick to a one-year deal shortly after the team's minicamp in June.

After undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison struggled over the first eight games for the Browns, Robinson, 26 (DOB: Oct. 21, 1992), started the final eight games, and his physical presence helped immediately. Quarterback Baker Mayfield praised Robinson's play after a Week 9 loss to Kansas City.

Robinson, however, did struggle with penalties. From Week 10 through the end of the season, he was flagged for 10 holding penalties -- seven of which were accepted.

Even with that, the Browns were pleased with his performance. General manager John Dorsey said after the season that he hoped to have Robinson back.

Before signing with the Browns, Robinson had started 42 of his 46 games with the Rams, who selected him No. 2 in the 2014 draft, and started six games for the Lions in 2017 before injuring his ankle.

ESPN's Pat McManamon contributed to this report.