An extremely rare Tom Brady rookie card has been sold for over $400,000 in an online auction.

The card, part of the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket collection, was auctioned Monday for $400,100.

The auction was coordinated by eBay and PWCC Marketplace, which announced Tuesday that the $400,100 is the highest auction price in history for a football card.

There were only 100 copies produced of the Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card, and only two of them received a grade of 9 or higher by Beckett Grading Services. Courtesy of PWCC

"This sale was record-setting but also largely predicted," PWCC Marketplace CEO Brett Huigens said in a statement. "The trading card market is rapidly maturing among tangible asset investors and record prices are becoming increasingly frequent, especially among the market's most desired issues."

There were only 100 copies of the Brady card produced, and the auctioned card is one of only two that received a grade of 9 or higher by Beckett Grading Services.

PWCC announced that the Brady card is the "highest quality specimen" that it has ever brokered.

"This auction event featured the finest football card we've brokered in our 20-year history and achieved the highest-ever hammer price for a football card," Huigens said. "We were honored to present this asset to the public and are delighted for the new owner."