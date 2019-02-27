Shurmur says Manning will be back with Giants

New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine that he expects Eli Manning to be back with the team in 2019.

"Well, I think Eli can help us win games, and he proved when the players around him started playing better that he can play at a very high level and help us win games, so at this point I want Eli back," Shurmur said from Indianapolis. "He's back."

Asked specifically if he expects Eli Manning to be on the team in 2019, Shurmur said, "I fully expect him [back].

"[General manager] Dave [Gettleman] will tell you I'm a body collector. I want to keep all the players we have and add new ones. I really feel that way about Eli," he said.

Shurmur's comments come amid speculation that the Giants would look to move on from Manning, their longtime starting quarterback, either by selecting a rookie quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft (they own the No. 6 overall pick) or by signing a veteran quarterback in free agency. Manning's cap hit for next season is $23.2 million. Retaining him would not preclude the Giants from drafting a quarterback.

Manning will enter the final season of his contract in 2019 and is scheduled to earn a base salary of $11.5 million. If they were to release him, they would save $17 million on their salary cap.

Manning, 38, completed a career-best 66 percent of his passes last season and threw for 4,299 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has thrown for 55,981 yards, 360 touchdowns and 239 interceptions in 15 seasons with the Giants since the team traded for him in the 2004 draft and has led the Giants to two Super Bowl titles.