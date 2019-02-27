Vikes pick up '20 option for 'right coach' Zimmer

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings extended coach Mike Zimmer's contract through the 2020 season, general manager Rick Spielman confirmed Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine.

Zimmer, whose deal was set to expire after the 2019 season, had a team option for 2020 that was exercised by the franchise.

"I ... think, from our ownership through our entire organization, that we believe in Coach Zimmer and that he is the right head coach for us to lead us going forward," Spielman said.

The 62-year-old coach will enter his sixth season in Minnesota with a revamped offensive staff after promoting Kevin Stefanski to offensive coordinator in January and hiring Gary Kubiak (assistant head coach/offensive advisor), Rick Dennison (offensive line coach/run game coordinator), Klint Kubiak (quarterbacks coach), Brian Pariani (tight ends coach) and Drew Petzing (wide receivers coach) this offseason.

Zimmer has a 47-32-1 regular-season record in Minnesota and is 1-2 in the postseason. Under Zimmer, the Vikings won NFC North titles in 2015 and 2017 and reached the NFC Championship Game two seasons ago.

Despite being early Super Bowl favorites entering the 2018 season, the Vikings stumbled to an 8-7-1 finish in their first year with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and fired former offensive coordinator John DeFilippo before Week 15. Despite missing the postseason after a home loss to Chicago in Week 17, players voiced their support for Zimmer on locker clean-out day.

"He's been with [us for] five years?" cornerback Xavier Rhodes said in December. "Yeah, he's still the guy. He ain't cut no corners. He's a straight shooter. He's going to tell you how it is whether you like it or not. He's going to try to find ways to win, so he's the guy."

Added wide receiver Adam Thielen: "I think he is a phenomenal leader. He's a guy who cares a ton about us as players and about winning, and he's the guy who, we respect him, we love him as our guy, and we want to fight for him. So I don't think there's anybody in this locker room or upstairs who's questioning his ability to help us win games."

In five seasons with the Vikings, Zimmer's defenses have ranked 11th or better in points allowed, including finishing in the top six in three of the past four seasons (No. 1 in 2017, No. 6 in 2016, No. 5 in 2015).

Spielman chose not to comment on his own contract situation when speaking with Twin Cities Media on Wednesday. Sources have confirmed to ESPN that Spielman's contract is set to expire after the 2019 season should he not receive an extension.