Cowboys will stand by Gregory, says Garrett

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Dallas Cowboys are not ready to walk away from Randy Gregory, despite the indefinite suspension the NFL handed down to the defensive end Tuesday.

"I think there's certainly a point with different players, but we don't think we're at that point with Randy right now," coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday.

Gregory has been suspended four times since the Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft. He missed all but two games in 2016 and 2017 before returning to play in 14 games in 2018 and finishing second on the team in sacks with six.

"Randy's a good young man and he has some issues that he's been dealing with," Garrett said. "He's tried to deal with those issues head-on from Day 1. He's spent a lot of time getting professional help for his issues. He's worked very hard and he did a really good job for us this year after working through a lot of obstacles. Unfortunately he has had a setback, and he's not going to be with us for the near term, but we'll continue to support him."

Gregory has admitted to issues with anxiety and marijuana use. The Cowboys were aware of the possibility of the most recent suspension late last season. As part of the substance abuse policy, Gregory was able to be tested up to 10 times a month and as part of his reinstatement last summer he had to meet certain criteria set forth by the league.

On Tuesday, Gregory's attorney, Daniel Moskowitz, said his client will do "anything and everything to get back on the field as soon as possible." The hope is that Gregory receives treatment and meets the criteria set forth in the reinstatement process and can convince commissioner Roger Goodell he deserves to play again.

While under suspension, Gregory cannot have any contact with the Cowboys; the organization would like that aspect of the policy to change during future collective bargaining discussions.

"He'll continue to work and try to get professional help for his issues and I do believe he's made great strides in this area," Garrett said. "The way it's been explained to me is sometimes relapse is part of rehab, and I think that's something he'll continue to work through. Unfortunately, the NFL has this policy that sometimes suspends players in these situations, but we'll continue to try to support him. I know he's working very hard to get his issues under control."