Officials: Ex-NFL coach McCarthy berated HS refs

Officials from Pulaski School District in Wisconsin filed a formal complaint against former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday, a day after he was involved in an incident with referees following his stepson's high school basketball game.

The complaint was submitted to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The incident occurred after Pulaski High School scored a one-point victory over Notre Dame Academy, for which McCarthy's stepson plays.

Video obtained through an open records request by FOX 11 in Green Bay appeared to show McCarthy follow referees as they made their way out of the gym after the game. District officials confirmed the man in the video was McCarthy and said he directed "unsportsmanlike language" at the referees.

"This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable," Janel Batten, Pulaski's athletic director, told FOX 11. "Some things were said, some language was used that we don't want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language."

Notre Dame Academy athletic director Steph Mathu told FOX 11 the school is looking into the incident.

McCarthy, 55, has said he plans to coach again in the NFL but will sit out the 2019 NFL season. He went 135-85-2 in 12-plus years with the Packers but was fired with four games left in the 2018 season.