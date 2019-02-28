Brown not 'angry' with Steelers, still wants trade

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown told ESPN on Tuesday that he is not "angry" with the team, but he maintained his desire to be traded.

Brown, who discussed his past, present and future with ESPN following a tour of his childhood neighborhood of Liberty City in Miami for an interview that will air this weekend, pointed toward general manager Kevin Colbert's recent comments about Ben Roethlisberger as confirmation of his own sentiments.

Colbert told reporters last week that Roethlisberger "has 52 kids under him, quite honestly," while explaining his desire for players to look toward Roethlisberger for advice and wisdom.

"He pretty much just explained what I already had told everyone (on social media)," Brown said. "He just confirmed it. He confirmed everything I said."

Colbert later tried to clarify his comments, telling NFL Network that the Steelers don't have a "bunch of juveniles" and that Roethlisberger remains "the unquestioned leader" of the team.

"Of course he tried to clarify because, you know, he stated the truth and he's going to backpedal on his words," Brown told ESPN. "But what grown man is calling another grown man a kid? Fifty-two kids. Like, you don't have no respect for these guys? Like, these are the guys that go to work for you. And that's what I'm telling you guys... that's my issue. You know what I'm saying? It's all about respect.

"... Things (are) not getting better. They're not changing. You know what I mean? He just stated it. There's 52 kids and it's this guy [Roethlisberger]. Bro, it's one team. ... So that's what it is, man. Just understanding truths."

Brown is officially on the trading block after meeting with Steelers brass earlier this month in South Florida. Both parties agreed that it's best to work on a trade, though Colbert made it clear the team wants "significant compensation."

Brown owns an NFL-record six consecutive 100-catch seasons, but he frustrated the organization when he failed to show up for a workday in Week 17 and was benched for the season finale.