Witten to return to Cowboys, leaving MNF booth

FRISCO, Texas -- Jason Witten is returning to the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Thursday.

Witten is leaving ESPN's Monday Night Football and returning to the playing field less than a year after announcing his retirement. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the tight end is getting a one-year deal worth $3.5 million.

Witten played in 11 Pro Bowls in his 15 years with the Cowboys, becoming the franchise leader in receptions and receiving yards. He also played in more games (239), played in more consecutive games (236), started more games (229) and started more consecutive games (179) than any player in Cowboys history.

In returning, he will also have the longest service time with the organization at 16 years.

"The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong," Witten said in a statement. "This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I'm looking forward to getting back in the dirt."

According to Schefter, there are some in the Cowboys' organization who have long considered Witten as an NFL head-coaching candidate -- and this move could help serve as the bridge to his coaching career.

Before joining ESPN last May, Witten went back and forth on a decision to leave the game until ultimately signing a four-year deal with the network. There were some rough patches during his first year as an analyst, which he acknowledged, but he felt there was growth as well.

"We thank Jason for his many contributions to Monday Night Football and to ESPN over the past year and wish him continued success," ESPN said in a statement. "We have seen many former coaches and players go into broadcasting before eventually returning to the game they love, so we understand Jason's desire to return to the Dallas Cowboys."

In the statement, ESPN said it would determine next season's plans for Monday Night Football in the coming weeks.

There were discussions about Witten's potential return to the playing field during last season, but he remained in the booth.

The Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki, another long-time Dallas athlete, welcomed Witten back on social media.

On the night he presented the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award to Wisconsin's D'Cota Dixon on Feb. 12, Witten was asked if he would return to the field and said, "I don't think we're going to. ... I don't know where that is."

But he acknowledged he "missed the heck out of playing."

"Look, every day I was a part of the Cowboys, and even before that, I loved the game of football. I loved the process of it," Witten said. "I loved March. I loved training camp. I loved getting better and adversity and going through it with [the] guys, that shared commitment part of it. Nothing can replace that feeling and I knew that."

When he retired after the 2017 season, Jason Witten and his family were presented with a football covered in diamonds as a farewell gift from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

His decision to return, according to sources, stemmed from his feeling that he had more to give as a player rather than any unhappiness with television. It also resets the clock for a possible selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 2017, Witten caught 63 passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns and was added to the Pro Bowl as a first alternate.

Constant Cowboy Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten ranks fifth in receiving yards -- and first among tight ends -- for a player who spent his entire career with one team. Player Rec. Yds. Team Larry Fitzgerald 16,279 Cardinals Marvin Harrison 14,580 Colts Reggie Wayne 13,345 Colts Steve Largent 13,089 Seahawks Jason Witten 12,448 Cowboys

While Witten played almost every snap for most of his career, he returns knowing he would be in a different role in 2019, serving as a mentor.

The Cowboys drafted Dalton Schultz in the fourth round last year and saw him start seven games after Geoff Swaim went down with a broken wrist. Blake Jarwin led the Cowboys' tight ends with 27 catches in 2018 for 307 yards and three touchdowns. While Swaim is set to be an unrestricted free agent, the Cowboys also have Rico Gathers under contract and could look to the draft for a long-term answer at the position.

"Wow, that is surprising, but 'Wit' is a good leader," defensive end Taco Charlton told ESPN's Josina Anderson when told of Witten's return. "I enjoyed being around him. He is dependable ... and I know our team will be happy to have him back."

Witten turns 37 in May and has remained in decent shape, if not football shape. He regularly was named one of the team's top performers in the offseason program and those around Witten believe he can regain his strength rather quickly.